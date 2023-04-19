SPRK Capital Offers R&D Tax Credit Loans with Low-Interest Rates and Easy Application Process

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- SPRK Capital, a leading provider of R&D loans, offers R&D tax credit loans with a low-interest rate and an easy application process. The loans are structured as a line of credit that allows businesses to borrow against their anticipated R&D tax credits for the current or future tax years. The funding solution provides businesses with access to funding that they may not otherwise be able to obtain through traditional financing methods. The loan amount they provide is based on a percentage of the anticipated tax credit amount.



Their solution is an attractive financing option for companies that need to fund their R&D activities but may not have the sufficient cash flow to do so. They provide a source of funding that does not require the company to dilute equity or take on high-interest debt. The loans are specifically designed to help businesses that are engaged in R&D access cash to continue their research efforts and stimulate innovation. Businesses looking for a tax credit loan solution for R&D funding can visit SPRK Capital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "SPRK's R&D tax credit loans can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you have even the chance to make your R&D funding go further. SPRK will receive the advanced amount directly from HMRC once your claim is processed, removing any debt against the loan."



SPRK Capital is one of the most sought-after providers of R&D grants. The company provides consumers, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), and corporate multinationals with innovative financial solutions. The organisation has a team of experts committed to creating outstanding experiences for its clients. Ensuring quality assurance, the company provides a rigorous, continually improving service informed by policy-level insights.



About SPRK Capital

SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



