Sproos Offers Exclusive Range of Stylish and Trendy Flower Headbands

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Sproos, a one stop shop to find trendy hair accessories, offers exclusive range of stylish flower headbands. Their flower headbands are very sweet and are fabulous hair accessories that will look gorgeous with any outfit. Those who mostly look for fashionable items and love to collect them can go for these floral accessories. A single white rose headband, fresh flower stretch headband, rosy flower headband and sweetest flower headband are some of the flower headbands found at this online store.



They also have a wide range of feather headbands that will add an exotic touch to any hairstyle and outfit. The wonders they can do is unmatchable to any other ornament. Targeted especially for women, these feather headbands are available in different shapes and designs and in lot of vibrant colors of feathers to match with an outfit. Sproos shop source all their headbands from quality manufacturers, designers and brands. They offer a plethora of choices for all customers so they can choose the perfect one that will make them feel extra special.



Apart from fashion accessories, flower pins, bow clips and other like services, their headbands are another items of great demand. From beaded headbands, bow headbands and metal headbands, sequin headbands to thin headbands, all their headbands are fun, cute and trendy and accessible at great prices. They are the best to jazz up any hairstyle and can be used by adults as well as kids. Customers can shop with confidence as they have several policies in place to secure the transactions and all the accessories they offer come with 30 day free return policy for U.S customer.



The Sproos shop was set up by Melissa Matos in May 2011. Failing to find good quality hair accessories in the city she checked out random boutiques that offered great designer accessories. With the aim to make such designer accessories accessible to all fashion lovers, this shop was established in Manhattan. To know more about the wide collection of cute hair ornament log on to http://www.sprooshop.com.