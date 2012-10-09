Sproos Shop, a Leading Online Hair Accessory Shop Announces Their Extension of Product Range

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Sproos a popular hair accessory and Headbands destination announces its extension of product range with all new exquisite collection of Headbands and bow clips. The shop is known for its colossal range of sassy and elegant hair accessories. It is an ultimate one-stop-shop for all the adornment needs of a woman. Whether one needs an accessory for a teenage girl or a middle aged woman, Sproos has galore of products to offer which can come to consumer’s liking, no matter what age group that consumer belongs to.



Owner of Sproos Shop Melissa Matos stated, “The feedback of our sold products so far has been phenomenal. It's really a testament to the quality of our hair accessories and design. Our newly a launched flower headband is a classic hair ornament. Just after the launch, headbands have been worn by celebrities such as Leighton Meester from CW’s hit series Gossip Girl and have come back onto the fashion scene. Some of our other newly launched products are feather headbands, chic chain headband, polka dot flower headband and many other exquisite looking headbands with floral patterns on them. With these new launches, I hope that we can help all the pretty ladies to add a tinge of extra beauty to their personality.”



The store brings perfect collection of headbands which can add a cute and sassy accent to any outfit, while also pulling back hair for practical styling. In order to update this classic look, celebrities have been rocking eclectic styles such as the coveted jeweled stretch headband as worn by Charlize Theron. Flower headbands are also becoming more popular to celebrities as they wear these while on their exotic beach vacations.



This new hair accessory online shop has been embraced by the fashion industry with great enthusiasm. From budget to high-end bloggers this online headband store has been the talk of the town. They are known to provide the customers with the ultimate styling solutions at affordable prices. For more information about trendy hair accessories visit http://www.sprooshop.com/