Spruce Grove Orthodontist Dr. Hussain Offers Invisible Bridal Braces

Recognized nationally for his superior orthodontic care, Dr. Hussain urges brides and grooms to-be to upgrade their smiles. Weddings are arguably the most photographed occasion of one's life, so patients are encouraged to prepare their grins accordingly. Every bride wants her smile to reflect her joy, not years of substandard dental health.



Dr. Hussain will correct patients' teeth with Invisalign, a proven system of invisible aligners that speedily straighten with minimal discomfort. These discreet plastic aligners are the perfect solution for adults wanting to avoid noticeable braces or other appliances. Dr. Hussain can customize any treatment plan to ideally suit each orthodontic situation.



"My goal is for patients to look back at their wedding albums and be proud of the smile they had," says Dr. Hussain. "My team and I strive to give brides and grooms a wedding-worthy grin."



It's recommended that couples interested in the bridal package schedule a consultation roughly a year in advance. Invisalign is known for its efficiency; however teeth can take 4-12 months to properly align.



Edmonton braces provider Dr. Hussain and the Pure Orthodontics team center their treatment philosophy around the satisfaction of their patients, including those preparing for wedding bliss.



About Dr. Hussain

Second generation Canadian and family man Dr. Amer Hussain is an active member of the Canadian Association of Orthodontics, Canadian Dental Association and American Association of Orthodontics, among others. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Alberta and completed his orthodontic residency at Jacksonville University. A recipient of numerous dental and research awards, he also holds a Fellowship in the Specialty of Orthodontics at the Royal College of Dentists of Canada.



