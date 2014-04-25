SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC Announce Spindle Repair Services

Goffstown, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC is pleased to announce spindle repair services. When it comes to spindle repairs, customers can find the information they need on the company’s informational website. On the website, customers will find out how SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC continues to outperform the competition. The company employs trained spindle repair technicians and customer support staff members who can guide customers to meet their specific needs. The technicians and support staff has helped customers with the services they need to run multiple high-speed machining centers, using the latest spindle monitoring technology.



The company constantly invests and updates their facility to provide their machine tool spindle repair technicians with the appropriate tools and instruments so customers receive the highest-quality services as soon as possible.



Spindle repair service is offered for vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, boring mills, turning centers, vertical turning lathes, mill turn machines, cylindrical grinders, ID grinders, OD grinders, surface grinders, center less grinders, high-speed wood routers, optical grinders and rotary grinders. All of these machines are listed on the company’s website. If customers do not see their specific machine type listed on the website, they can feel free to send an email or call SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC at 1-866-868-6761.



Throughout the company’s history, SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC has rebuilt hundreds of different types of spindles. The company has kept comprehensive records of all work done from previous clients, in case potential clients want to see examples of how they can help. Examples of some spindle types that have been rebuilt include: Cincinnati, Fadal, Gamfior, Matsuura, Omlat, Enshu, Bryant, Okamoto, Mitsu Seiki, Mori Seiki, Colombo, Okuma and more. A complete list of brands served can be found on the website.



About SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC

Providing high-quality spindle repair services, SPS Spindle Parts & Service, LLC offers new spindles and spindle products on their website, which assist with increasing machine tool performance while decreasing downtime. The company takes an active role in helping build their surrounding community, participating in helping advance the regional and national trade associations. The company is headquartered in Goffstown, New Hampshire.



For more information, please visit http://www.spsspindle.com/.