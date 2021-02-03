New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- High demand for Spun bond non-woven market due to rise in demand for goods using this as raw material, new customized launches with specialized enhanced properties, increasing strategic acquisitions, marketing techniques, favourable research funding scenarios and awareness among people are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Spun bond non-woven Market during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 12.37 Billion in 2018, Market Growth 7.8% CAGR of Market Trends – Product launches and research for Spun bond non-woven market.



The recent analysis of the Spun bond non-woven market suggests that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and projected to hold a market value of USD 22.79 billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026. The Spun bond non-woven polymer is a thermoplastic fibre which is produced without using traditional methods of fabric making by laying the thermoplastic inputs into a series of continuous filaments. They possess properties like extreme flexibility, heat resistance and chemical resistance, softness, breathability and is also environment friendly. The growth of the Spun bond non-woven market is a resultant of its desirable properties which can be utilized in multiple arenas. The rise in disposable income and adoption of high standards of living has aided the market rapidly.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Spun Bond Non-Woven industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Schouw & Co, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa S.A, RadiciGroup SpA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Plastics Group, Pegas Nonwowen Kolon Industries, Inc and Kuraray Co., Ltd.



The Global Spun Bond Non-Woven Market is segmented as follows:



Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Polyester Spun Bond Nonwoven

- Polypropylene Spun Bond Nonwoven

- Polyethylene Spun Bond Nonwoven

- Polyurethane Non-woven

- Polyamide Spun Bond Nonwoven



Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Disposable

- Non- disposable



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Agriculture

- Automotive

- Medical

- Packaging

- Others



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Spun Bond Non-Woven market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Spun Bond Non-Woven Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Spun Bond Non-Woven Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Spun Bond Non-Woven market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Spun Bond Non-Woven market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Spun Bond Non-Woven market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Spun Bond Non-Woven Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Spun Bond Non-Woven Market.



