Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - Kurt J. Lesker Company (KJLC), Veeco Instruments, Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Increasing requirement for silicon wafers backed by the growing global electronics device demand is expected to positively impact the market growth.



The global sputtering equipment cathode market size was estimated at USD 844.3 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.11 % from 2019 to 2025.



Demand for sputtering equipment is projected to witness increasing demand from automobile industry as it leads to eco-friendly metallization with zero production of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). In addition, it helps manufacturers replace costly metal parts with lightweight and inexpensive solution, which are coated with thin desired metals, thereby driving the demand for cathode.



The sputtering equipment cathode market exhibits high competition as a large number of key players offer a wide range of products to the end-use industries. Moreover, limited product differentiation coupled with availability of localized manufacturers is further expected increase competitiveness in the global market.



The market is anticipated to continue witnessing a number of technological developments pertaining to the physical vapor deposition process, which is primarily carried out by the use of the sputtering equipment. In addition, eco-friendly nature of the process coupled with introduction of specialized DC power based Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process is also anticipated to positively impact the market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Kurt J. Lesker Company (KJLC)

- Veeco Instruments, Inc.

- Semicore Equipment, Inc.

- Impact Coatings AB

- AJA International, Inc.

- Soleras Advanced Coatings

- Sputtering Components, Inc.

- KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.

- PVD Products, Inc.

- Angstrom Sciences, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Linear

- Circular



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Electronics

- Aerospace

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



