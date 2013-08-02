Spymaster Pro Rolls out New Features: Now Spy on WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook Chats

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Spymaster has completed milestones and has come up with so many features in the world of Mobile Spying software. The ascend is constant and as the software gets to roll out various exciting attributes, the enchantment continues. David Nelson, Marketing Head of Spymaster Pro says, “We are always ascertain for the needs of our customers, and are constantly working to make sure we accomplish what they demand. We are exhilarated to announce that Spymaster Pro now comes with additional features to track the WhatsApp, Facebook and Viber Conversations.”



The annexation of these powerful attributes to the already dormant and promising features, only makes the software more vigorous and exuberant. With a new set of powerful features, the users get to track down all the activities of the acclaimed messaging applications, such as Viber, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The information gathered from the tracking of these apps get provided to the users, wherein they can see each and every minute record of all the acts. The details given to our esteemed customers includes the full chat content, time and date stamps, name and contact details, multimedia content etc.



Spymaster Pro, a cell phone spy software, still supports the email tracking feature, and tracks the emails sent via Gmail application. With this, the tracking user easily gets to view and monitor the emails that were received and sent via the Email application through the target cell phone. The user also gets to view the content such as email address, date and time stamps, and the attached files of the email.



Michelle K.Lee, one of the client said, “I’m so glad i used Spymaster Pro to track down my husband’s WhatsApp, and found out he wasn’t cheating on me !! I’m really glad i tried Spymaster Pro.” When asked about the new attributes and its feedback, Arthur Shawn, Head Sales Manager says, “The feedback we get from our customers is always rewarding, since it boosts us up to work dedicatedly. Since they can effectively track down so many activities of the cell phone such as Email, Calls, Sms’s, and now Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp Spy.”



The Spymaster Pro team kept on getting request to incorporate tools to track down the various instant messaging services, so the team of developers made it a point to do so, and did it earnestly. Tina W.Kane, Head Developer at Spymaster Pro states that with the addition of these new features, there’s nothing less compromising in the already present stealth features of Spymaster Pro. The interface is as usual user friendly and easy to operate, and all the recorded information can be attained in the well organized form in the user account area.



Spymaster Pro, a brilliant cell phone spying software, is easy to install, easy to use, and easy to follow. The software is compatible with all major operating systems, and effortlessly adapts with BlackBerry, Android, iPhone, Windows mobile etc. The spying action is fully stealth, and doesn’t interfere with the normal working of the phone on which the software has been installed. For better knowledge about the software, visit www.Spymasterpro.com



