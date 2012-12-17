Spyrix Personal Monitor - Record Every User Activity on Your PC

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- There are lots of functions Spyrix Personal Monitor would help you achieve with ease. This is because of the way it allows the recording of every activity of the user. In our world today, the need for parental control of what underage kids do on the internet is necessary which is why this program has come to us. If you would want to know or monitor your kids while making use of the internet, the Spyrix Personal Monitor is what you need. For companies that need to monitor their employees over leakage of information, control their working time and also take care of their daily correspondence, this is a program to make use of.



The important features of Spyrix Personal Monitor include; 20+ IM Messengers (Skype, Windows Live Messenger ,Google Talk, ICQ,); on-line chats, social networks like Twitter, LinkedIn, Google plus and Facebook, sending logs via email, FTP, LAN, monitoring of search queries (Bing ,Yahoo ,Google), hidden mode, recording keystrokes (also passwords) and monitoring of the work in the Internet. This is some of the features that have made this program to be amazing. The program would manage the correspondence of activities on Facebook, the search queries that were done on Facebook and also the pages that were visited while making use of the social network.



It is possible to make a list of ‘black lists’ of words with the Spyrix Personal Monitor. The program would automatically detect the activities of the user in intervals; five minutes before and also five minutes after by its default while making use of the black lists words. The peculiarity of the program’s ‘Analytics’ module would support the user in getting the records of all the activities that were performed. If a specific word or phrase is used in search engine queries in Yahoo, Bing or Google, there is a general analysis of the queries and also analysis of the activities in social networks like Twitter and Facebook is achieved.



There are lots of PC monitors that are seen in our world today. However, with the use of the Spyrix Personal Monitor it has become very simple to make use of spying in taking care of lots of loopholes that are created with the internet. And for a parent or employer to manage the activities of his computers and the activities, it is imperative that we make use of this simple and yet complex program.



Spyrix Personal Monitor can be easy to install and use. This means that there is no need of hiring an expert for the installation of the program. And because of the ease of installation, money is saved. The installation of the program can be done within a minute of two. And when the program is installed, there is a regular recording of the logs that a user makes use of through the electronic mail or FTP for analysis of the user’s computer.



Amazing Features of Spyrix Personal Monitor



- Alert keywords

- Clipboard monitoring

- URL monitoring

- Invisible mode

- Screenshots capture

- Keystrokes logging

- Apps monitoring

- Google+ monitoring

- MySpace monitoring

- Facebook monitoring

- Analytics module

- LinkedIn monitoring

- Twitter monitoring

- User Activity

- QQ monitoring

- Search Engines Monitoring

- Skype monitoring

- MSN® monitoring

- 20+ Popular IM Messenger

- ICQ® monitoring

- E-mail, FTP, LAN log delivery



Compatible Windows



Platform: Windows Vista Ultimate x64,Windows Vista Starter, Windows Vista Home Basic, Windows Vista Business x64, Windows Vista Enterprise x64, WinXP, WinVista, WinVista x64, Win7 x32, Win7x64, Windows2003, Windows Vista Ultimate, Windows Vista Home Basic x64,Windows Vista Home Premium x64, Windows Vista Home Premium, Windows Vista Business, Windows Vista Enterprise.



Today, with Spyrix Personal Monitor, spying has been made easy. There is no fear of not knowing what your employees or kids are doing during your absence. The world has become a global village that spying is important is some area of life. This is seen in offices where there are confidential documents, personal data and other sensitive materials that may be dangerous when used by a third person. And for those who would want to protect their wards from scammers or bad people, this program has come to help them do that while away. This is one program that would protect a company from thefts and mismanagement of some companies’ policies or equipment.



Security is highly effective with the use of Spyrix Personal Monitor at home or in the office. And because it has an invisible mode that would capture the activities of the screen, it has become one of the most effective means of monitoring the activities of the keyboards and the internet from a PC. And with the benefits that come with the use of this program, a lot of people are now making use of the program for their homes and offices. The good thing is that the user is not aware that there is a program that is monitoring the activities of every online search. This is one tool that would cause an effective and efficient maximization of profits and security at home or in the office.



Benefits of Spyrix Personal Monitor

- Easy to install and configure

- Used for tracking applications that was used on a PC.

- Information that was entered from the keyboard can be seen

- Convenient search and filtering by date of user activities

- It can records keyboard activity.

- It can log clipboard contents

- It can monitor any visited URL addresses and also applications that were opened.

- It can keeps track of social network activities and also IM activity



