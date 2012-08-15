SQL Database Tuning Services Suite Gets Expansion, Announces SQLXL.COM

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- SQL Server Consultant SQLXL has introduced an expanded suite of SQL Server performance tuning services for corporate business databases to help businesses locate and correct performance issues that affect response times, data accuracy, third party data interactions and cross-platform availability of data. SQLXL is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL server performance (SQL tuning) of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



SQLXL, a widely recognized expert in SQL server tuning and the design and build of SQL databases and database-centered multi-layer business applications, has introduced an expanded range of SQL database tuning services to improve the performance of business database.



Some of the services now available in the comprehensive SQL Server performance tuning offer of SQLXL include identification and tuning of expensive queries, hardware bottlenecks identification, fine-tuning of queries to take advantage of existing indexes, identification of unused or rarely-used indexes, identification of inefficient data types, identification of tables that require additional indexing, recommending alternatives, and the design and implementation of maintenance operations to ensure that clients’ SQL databases continue to run smoothly over time.



“SQL database performance tuning is a long lasting and cost-effective solution which provides businesses with the opportunity of solving core database bottlenecks and performance issues from the ground-up without making unneeded hardware upgrades which are expensive and do not present a lasting solution,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



As a SQL Server Consultant, SQLXL specializes in the design and build of new SQL databases and deployment of SQL database-centered applications for business clients in various industries. SQLXL also undertakes expert tuning of clients' existing SQL databases and SQL servers to detect and rectify performance bottlenecks as well as to correct errors in their SQL databases which may be causing poor productivity, inaccurate data and delayed information retrieval, among other issues.



Please contact SQLXL for a free consultation. Call 1 613 822 1997 or send an email to support@sqlxl.com to get started.



About SQLXL

SQLXL is a division of DTH Software Inc. SQLXL has been actively working with Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998, and is a SQL server consultant specializing in the design and build of database-centric applications for businesses in the private and public sector as well as the tuning of existing SQL databases to improve scalability and performance.



As a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, SQLXL is a regular contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.