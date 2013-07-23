SQL Server Consultant SQLXL.COM Launches Improved Relational Database Design Services

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- SQLXL.COM, a top SQL server design expert that has been constantly working with Microsoft SQL Server for over 15 years, recently announced that they will be offering improved database design services that will reduce setup times to corporate databases and ensure better access to business data.



These relational database design services were enhanced to help business leaders manage their operations as efficiently as possible, optimizing both time and manpower. These changes were made so that companies can save money by making a custom database plan at minimum cost.



Usually referred to as database design, this service consists of implementing robust database solutions based on Microsoft SQL Server. SQLXL.COM relational database design includes interviews to key employees, bottlenecks identification, hardware recommendations and more.



As a trusted company that has been working in the SQL industry since 1998, the experienced staff at SQLXL.COM not only provides each client with a wide range of services like expert SQL Server performance tuning, they also provide in-depth articles on their site written to clarify the most important aspects of the Structured Query Language.



“We are very happy with the results of our new relational database design services,” said a spokesperson for SQLXL.COM. “And we expect to achieve similar results with our current selection of database solutions in the following months to guarantee the most reliable availability of data to all our clients.”



SQLXL.COM is now providing free consultations for businesses. For any questions concerning their broad range of SQL Server turning services, please feel free to call (613) 822-1997 or send an email to sales@dthsoftware (dot) com



About SQLXL

SQLXL.COM, a division of DTH Software Inc., has been cultivating its extensive knowledge in Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998. SQLXL.COM is a consultant for both private and public sector business in all matters concerning SQL server database design and construction. They are also the experts in the tuning of SQL databases to boost scalability and production. SQLXL.COM, a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, is a well-respected contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.