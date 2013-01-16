SQL Server Consultant SQLXL.COM Launches New Powerful Database Design Services for Businesses

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- SQLXL.COM has repackaged its database design service to improve core features for businesses. Businesses can now enjoy world-class organic database solutions that are in tune with their requirements and adaptably fit their dynamic business model. SQLXL.COM is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL server performance tuning (SQL tuning) of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



The new offer from SQLXL.COM is repackaged for businesses and designed to improve core database functionality as well as provide organic database solutions that grow with the business and adapatably manage business data in the best ways possible. By solving core and critical issues of performance, power, availability, and speed, SQL database solutions from industry leader SQLXL.COM provide businesses with a practical one-stop shop application.



Professional database solutions from SQLXL.COM are completely reliable and cost-effective, as well as guaranteed to improve business outcomes by increasing the availability, reliability and scalability of their business data.



“Access to secure, efficient, scalable and multitasking database infrastructures can be vital for small businesses because all growing businesses require good business information and analytics to help them make smart business decisions,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



About SQLXL.COM

SQLXL is a division of DTH Software Inc. SQLXL has been actively working with Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998, and is a SQL server consultant specializing in the design and build of database-centric applications for businesses in the private and public sector as well as the tuning of existing SQL databases to improve scalability and performance.



As a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, SQLXL is a regular contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.