SQLXL.COM Presents Corporate SQL Performance Tuning Services to Help Businesses Save

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- SQLXL, a leading expert in the design and build of SQL databases and database-centric applications for businesses has introduced corporate SQL performance tuning services for businesses which provide a more permanent, cost-effective and lasting solution to database bottlenecks and performance issues, instead of the temporary results provided by expensive frequent hardware upgrades. SQLXL is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL tuning of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



Reliable access to accurate business data is critical for business success in many respects. This is why businesses invest significantly in top-of-the-line high-performance business data systems which provide vital information and business intelligence on demand. Unfortunately, businesses tend to be easily misguided into purchasing expensive hardware upgrades instead of identifying and solving underlying database issues. This only provides a temporary solution, and the same bottlenecks and issues eventually resurface, leading to a never-ending cycle of wasteful hardware upgrades when cost-effective SQL tuning solutions can provide a more permanent solution for the long-term.



Some of the cutting-edge SQL Server performance tuning services provided by SQLXL for businesses include identification and tuning of expensive queries, hardware bottlenecks identification, fine-tuning of queries to take advantage of existing indexes, identification of unused or rarely-used indexes, identification of inefficient data types and recommending alternatives, identification of tables that require additional indexing and the design and implementation of maintenance routines to keep SQL running smoothly, among other services.



“SQL Server tuning has been hailed as a miracle solution for business data systems because it does not only identify and solve the root-causes of database bottlenecks and performance issues, but it also saves businesses from embarking on needless and expensive hardware upgrades which only provide a temporary solution to database performance shortcomings,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



As a SQL Server Consultant, SQLXL specializes in the design and build of new SQL databases and deployment of SQL database-centered applications for business clients in various industries. SQLXL also undertakes expert tuning of clients' existing SQL databases and SQL servers to detect and rectify performance bottlenecks as well as to correct errors in their SQL databases which may be causing poor productivity, inaccurate data and delayed information retrieval, among other issues.



Please contact SQLXL for a free consultation. Call 1 613 822 1997 or send an email to support@sqlxl.com to get started.



About SQLXL

SQLXL is a division of DTH Software Inc. SQLXL has been actively working with Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998, and is a SQL server consultant specializing in the design and build of database-centric applications for businesses in the private and public sector as well as the tuning of existing SQL databases to improve scalability and performance.



As a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, SQLXL is a regular contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.