SQLXL.COM Presents Optimized Relational Database Design Services

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Leading SQL Server design expert, SQLXL has launched a suite of optimized relational database design services for businesses which will provide them with expert database design services in the design and build of all types of SQL business databases and SQL database-centered business applications. SQLXL is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL performance tuning (SQL tuning) of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



Relational database design is widely used for practically all types of database design work - whether for private, corporate or government projects. Relational database design offers a number of advantages to businesses including easy data retrieval, time-saving and cost-efficient data entry, minimum cost to scale-up, validation and reporting, shorter setup times, and more security of business data.



SQLXL has introduced a comprehensive relational database design offer for businesses which is a one-of-a-kind service that takes advantage of SQLXL’s vast and rich experience with SQL and database application development to provide the following: identification and design of various record types and their associated data types, Interviewing of key staff members to identify functional requirements, designing and building APIs for third-party applications to access business data, identification of common queries and designing indexes for companies, designing and implementing suitable maintenance routines for corporate databases, providing hardware recommendations based on forecasted business growth, and the design and implementation of disaster recovery scenarios for businesses, among others.



“At SQLXL, our database design philosophy is based on a result-focused and efficiency-based approach that allows us to develop corporate database solutions and database-centric applications which are dynamic, resilient, scalable and cost-effective as well as save business costs while simultaneously improving the performance of their business data systems,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



As a SQL Server Consultant, SQLXL specializes in the design and build of new SQL databases and deployment of SQL database-centered applications for business clients in various industries. SQLXL also undertakes expert tuning of clients' existing SQL databases and SQL servers to detect and rectify performance bottlenecks as well as to correct errors in their SQL databases which may be causing cases of inaccurate data, poor productivity and delayed information retrieval, among other issues.



Please contact SQLXL for a free consultation. Call 1 613 822 1997 or send an email to support@sqlxl.com to get started.



About SQLXL

SQLXL is a division of DTH Software Inc. SQLXL has been actively working with Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998, and is a SQL server consultant specializing in the design and build of database-centric applications for businesses in the private and public sector as well as the tuning of existing SQL databases to improve scalability and performance.



As a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, SQLXL is a regular contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.