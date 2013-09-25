SQLXL.COM to Provide Startup Businesses with New SQL Database Tuning Services

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Expert consultant in Microsoft SQL Server, SQLX.COM is proud to introduce an adapted selection of SQL database-centered applications and database performance tuning services aimed to offer startup businesses a cost-efficient alternative to improve their data accuracy and availability across all platforms.



SQLXL is a certified SQL server consultant specialized in developing and maintaining small company databases (relational database design) as well as fine-tuning existing SQL databases (SQL server performance), that has been successfully working with Microsoft SQL Server for over 15 years.



The Canadian SQL server design company will be launching these improved services for startup companies in the upcoming weeks. This news comes after SQLXL.COM recently started releasing a new set of articles, on its corporate blog post, that aims to help users get familiarized with database usage and SQL.



“We understand how difficult it is for startup businesses to jump-start their financial insights,” stated CEO Dean Hansen. “That’s why we broadened our services to provide an alternative for new companies. At SQLXL, we are always looking for new ways to provide our clients with better solutions.”



SQLXL wide selection of services includes spotting and rectifying performance bottlenecks in SQL, recommending hardware based on budget and performance assessment, identifying tables that require additional indexing, operational maintenance, database optimization and more.



SQLXL.COM is also providing free consultations for startup companies. Please feel free to call 613-822-1997 or send an email to sales@dthsoftware (dot) com to find out more about their comprehensive range of SQL Server turning services.



About SQLXL

SQLXL.COM, a division of DTH Software Inc., has been cultivating its extensive knowledge in Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998. SQLXL.COM is a consultant for both private and public sector business in all matters concerning SQL server database design and construction. They are also the experts in the tuning of SQL databases to boost scalability and production. SQLXL.COM, a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, is a well-respected contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.