Squalene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Squalene is a natural oily liquid hydrocarbon found in plants and animals. Squalene is commonly found in large quantities in shark liver oil, as the liver comprises almost one-third weight of the fish. Conventionally, it was obtained only from shark liver oil, though, now alternatively it is being obtained from plant sources. Primarily, squalene is used in a wide variety of cosmetics. In addition, it is used in health foods, vaccines and as a high-grade machine lubricant.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/squalene-market.html



One of the major factors driving this market is its increased consumption in cosmetics. There is a steady rise in the cosmetics industry in developing countries such as China and India. Increasing disposable income and influence of western lifestyle are two factors responsible for the rapidly growing cosmetics industry in this region. In addition, cosmetic manufacturers are introducing a wide range of anti-ageing creams, which is further boosting the cosmetic market among middle-aged women.



One of the primary restraints for squalene market is the depleting population of sharks. Deep-sharks contain more than 80% of squalene in their liver oil and the liver accounts for almost one-third of the weight of sharks. They are usually found between depths of 1,000 to 2,000 meters, which makes it easy to hunt them. This has resulted in endangerment of some of the species of sharks. Environmental agencies have been making tremendous efforts in creating awareness among consumers about the ill-effects on massive shark-hunting and in addition, trying to bring a ban on shark-hunting.



Manufacturers are exploring the benefits of squalene in the field of medicines as vaccines and ointments and this is expected to be a good future market for the product. With the recent research activities, squalene is gaining market in the fields of cosmeceuticals. In addition, with the growing awareness of benefits of squalene in cosmetics, there is a high demand of high-end products in the global market. There is a growing opportunity for plant-derived squalene. Although, squalene is not widely found in plants, there is a relatively high quantity of squalene in plants such as olives.



Some of the leading manufacturers of squalene include Sophim, Croda International Plc, CarboMer, Inc., MacroCare Tech Ltd., Xi'an Olin Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and Sigma-Aldrich Corp. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Consumer Goods Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Download Market Reports: http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com/



Contact Us

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com