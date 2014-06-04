Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Squamous Cell Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014” report to its research database.
Clinical trial report, “Squamous Cell Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014? provides data on the Squamous Cell Carcinoma clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Squamous Cell Carcinoma. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/squamous-cell-carcinoma-global-clinical-trials-review-h1-2014-market-report.html .
Scope
- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations
- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type
- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)
Reasons to buy
- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner
- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more
- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe
- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies
Order a Purchase copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=182772 .
Table of Contents
Table of Contents2
List of Tables 4
List of Figures 5
Introduction 6
Squamous Cell Carcinoma 6
Report Guidance 6
Clinical Trials by Region 7
Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11
Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12
Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14
Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Squamous Cell Carcinoma to Oncology Clinical Trials 15
Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 16
Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 17
Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Squamous Cell Carcinoma to Oncology Clinical Trials 18
Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 19
Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 20
Clinical Trials by Phase 21
In Progress Trials by Phase 22
Clinical Trials by Trial Status 23
Clinical Trials by End Point Status 24
Unaccomplished Trials of Squamous Cell Carcinoma 25
Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 33
Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 34
Prominent Sponsors 35
Top Companies Participating in Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Clinical Trials 36
Prominent Drugs 38
Latest Clinical Trials News on Squamous Cell Carcinoma 39
Nov 05, 2013: ImmunoGen Initiates Phase I Testing of Its EGFR-Targeting ADC, IMGN289 39
Sep 09, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Announces Positive Final Tumour Response Data for U.S. Phase 2 Study of REOLYSIN in Squamous Cell Lung Cancer 39
Jul 02, 2013: VentiRx Pharmaceuticals Initiates the ACTIVE8 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating VTX-2337 in Combination with Cetuximab and Chemotherapy in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck 40
Mar 28, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Meets Primary Overall Statistical Endpoint In US Phase II Study Of Reolysin In Squamous Cell Lung Cancer 40
Feb 08, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Announces Additional Positive Reolysin Clinical Trial Data From Phase II Study In Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of Lung 41
Clinical Trial Profiles 42
Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies 42
Pfizer Inc. 42
Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc. 42
GlaxoSmithKline plc 43
Clinical Trial Overview of GlaxoSmithKline plc 43
Sanofi 44
Clinical Trial Overview of Sanofi 44
AstraZeneca PLC 45
Clinical Trial Overview of AstraZeneca PLC 45
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 46
Clinical Trial Overview of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 46
Novartis AG 47
Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG 47
E. Merck KG 48
Clinical Trial Overview of E. Merck KG 48
Amgen Inc. 49
Clinical Trial Overview of Amgen Inc. 49
Merck & Co., Inc. 50
Clinical Trial Overview of Merck & Co., Inc. 50
Eli Lilly and Company 51
Clinical Trial Overview of Eli Lilly and Company 51
Clinical Trial Overview of Top Institutes / Government 52
National Cancer Institute 52
Clinical Trial Overview of National Cancer Institute 52
The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center 65
Clinical Trial Overview of The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center 65
European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer 67
Clinical Trial Overview of European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer 67
Gynecologic Oncology Group 69
Clinical Trial Overview of Gynecologic Oncology Group 69
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 71
Clinical Trial Overview of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 71
Radiation Therapy Oncology Group 73
Clinical Trial Overview of Radiation Therapy Oncology Group 73
Roswell Park Cancer Institute 75
Clinical Trial Overview of Roswell Park Cancer Institute 75
Mayo Clinic 76
Clinical Trial Overview of Mayo Clinic 76
Stanford University 77
Clinical Trial Overview of Stanford University 77
FUDAN University 78
Clinical Trial Overview of FUDAN University 78
Five Key Clinical Profiles 79
Appendix 108
Abbreviations 108
Definitions 108
Research Methodology 109
Secondary Research 109
About GlobalData 110
Contact Us 110
Disclaimer 110
Source 111
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