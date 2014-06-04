Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Squamous Cell Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014” report to its research database.



Clinical trial report, “Squamous Cell Carcinoma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014? provides data on the Squamous Cell Carcinoma clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Squamous Cell Carcinoma. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Squamous Cell Carcinoma.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/squamous-cell-carcinoma-global-clinical-trials-review-h1-2014-market-report.html .



Scope

- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



Reasons to buy

- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



Order a Purchase copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=182772 .



Table of Contents

Table of Contents2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Introduction 6

Squamous Cell Carcinoma 6

Report Guidance 6

Clinical Trials by Region 7

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Squamous Cell Carcinoma to Oncology Clinical Trials 15

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 16

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 17

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Squamous Cell Carcinoma to Oncology Clinical Trials 18

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 19

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 20

Clinical Trials by Phase 21

In Progress Trials by Phase 22

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 23

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 24

Unaccomplished Trials of Squamous Cell Carcinoma 25

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 33

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 34

Prominent Sponsors 35

Top Companies Participating in Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Clinical Trials 36

Prominent Drugs 38

Latest Clinical Trials News on Squamous Cell Carcinoma 39

Nov 05, 2013: ImmunoGen Initiates Phase I Testing of Its EGFR-Targeting ADC, IMGN289 39

Sep 09, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Announces Positive Final Tumour Response Data for U.S. Phase 2 Study of REOLYSIN in Squamous Cell Lung Cancer 39

Jul 02, 2013: VentiRx Pharmaceuticals Initiates the ACTIVE8 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating VTX-2337 in Combination with Cetuximab and Chemotherapy in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck 40

Mar 28, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Meets Primary Overall Statistical Endpoint In US Phase II Study Of Reolysin In Squamous Cell Lung Cancer 40

Feb 08, 2013: Oncolytics Biotech Announces Additional Positive Reolysin Clinical Trial Data From Phase II Study In Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of Lung 41

Clinical Trial Profiles 42

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies 42

Pfizer Inc. 42

Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc. 42

GlaxoSmithKline plc 43

Clinical Trial Overview of GlaxoSmithKline plc 43

Sanofi 44

Clinical Trial Overview of Sanofi 44

AstraZeneca PLC 45

Clinical Trial Overview of AstraZeneca PLC 45

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 46

Clinical Trial Overview of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 46

Novartis AG 47

Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG 47

E. Merck KG 48

Clinical Trial Overview of E. Merck KG 48

Amgen Inc. 49

Clinical Trial Overview of Amgen Inc. 49

Merck & Co., Inc. 50

Clinical Trial Overview of Merck & Co., Inc. 50

Eli Lilly and Company 51

Clinical Trial Overview of Eli Lilly and Company 51

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Institutes / Government 52

National Cancer Institute 52

Clinical Trial Overview of National Cancer Institute 52

The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center 65

Clinical Trial Overview of The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center 65

European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer 67

Clinical Trial Overview of European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer 67

Gynecologic Oncology Group 69

Clinical Trial Overview of Gynecologic Oncology Group 69

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 71

Clinical Trial Overview of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 71

Radiation Therapy Oncology Group 73

Clinical Trial Overview of Radiation Therapy Oncology Group 73

Roswell Park Cancer Institute 75

Clinical Trial Overview of Roswell Park Cancer Institute 75

Mayo Clinic 76

Clinical Trial Overview of Mayo Clinic 76

Stanford University 77

Clinical Trial Overview of Stanford University 77

FUDAN University 78

Clinical Trial Overview of FUDAN University 78

Five Key Clinical Profiles 79

Appendix 108

Abbreviations 108

Definitions 108

Research Methodology 109

Secondary Research 109

About GlobalData 110

Contact Us 110

Disclaimer 110

Source 111



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