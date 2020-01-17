Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common type of skin cancer after basal cell carcinoma. The cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of squamous cells that are found in the middle and outer epidermal layers of the skin. Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is also referred as cutaneous cell carcinoma to differentiate it from the other types of squamous cell carcinomas including squamous-cell carcinoma of the lung, squamous cell thyroid carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and squamous-cell carcinoma of the vagina. Squamous cell carcinoma is generally caused due to excessive exposure of skin to the harmful ultraviolet rays of sun.



View Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/squamous-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market.html



However, a number of other factors are being related to elevated risks of developing squamous cell carcinoma including old age, genetic inheritance, Caucasian features including light skin color, red or blonde hair, blue, green colored eyes, exposure to radiations, excessive use of tanning beds or UV lamps, and HIV, HPV or AIDS infection. Squamous cell carcinoma is a relatively slow growing skin cancer compared to other skin malignancies; however, if not detected at an early stage, the cancer can metastasize to other organs of the body such as lungs, bones, and lymph nodes, and become hard to treat.



Squamous cell carcinoma can occur in any part of the body including the mucosal linings of mouth, anus, and genitals. It generally begins with firm, flat or raised, red nodules with a rough scaly skin. The patch can turn into a sore, bleeding patch, or wart-like sore with disease progression.



Request Brochure of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=71367



Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market: Dynamics



Rise in Prevalence of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer due to Environmental Factors Boosts Market



The global squamous cell carcinoma treatment market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to a multitude of factors. Changes in environment increase the incidence of numerous cutaneous malignancies including non-melanoma skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma). Depletion of the ozone layer of atmosphere increases the penetration by harmful UV rays of the sun. Prolonged exposure to the sun and factors such as fair complexion, exposure to chemical carcinogens such as arsenic, and genetic factors elevate the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma.



These environmental factors increase the rate of prevalence of squamous cell carcinoma, especially among Caucasians, thereby driving the global squamous cell carcinoma treatment market. Surge in the geriatric population, rise in initiatives to create disease awareness, and favorable reimbursement scenario boost the demand for squamous cell carcinoma treatment measures. However, high cost of the treatment and lack of awareness in developing countries are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global squamous cell carcinoma treatment market in the next few years.



Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape



Major players operating in the global squamous cell carcinoma treatment market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, and Mylan N.V.



Request for a Discount on Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=71367



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company with medicines and pipeline designed to treat eye diseases, allergic & inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular & metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The company's recently approved Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.



About Sanofi

Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France. The company provides services in more than 170 countries. It provides products across seven major therapeutic areas: cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, internal medicine, oncology, thrombosis and vaccines. Sanofi's subsidiary under the name Sanofi Pasteur is one of the largest producers of life saving vaccines in the world.