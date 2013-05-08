Square Circle, a Branding Agency in London, Offering Innovative Advertising for Its Clients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Square Circle provides high-end innovative solutions to its clients with a proven process for advertising and branding. The organization follows a three-step process for their advertising solutions e.g. discovery, designing, and delivery. The creative professionals at this branding agency in London, provide advertising and branding solutions to help their clients attain increased visibility and brand value.



When the professionals at Square Circle receive a new client for branding, advertising, rebranding or redesigning, the first step involves researching the project. Square Circle stand out as they have a powerful knowledge of customer behaviors, competition and opportunities available with regards to advertising and branding. Their team consists of highly trained and experienced branding/advertising professionals with years of industry knowledge.



The creative designers at Square Circle adapt a range of concepts in an effort the reach a central idea that effectively represents the information generated through their earlier research. In this process the client’s requirement are always central and worked towards as this is the most important aspect of any project.



This branding agency in London also provides services such as Android app development and User Interface Design, which has been appreciated by their clients around the world for the creative and dynamic branding/rebranding solutions. The company enjoys the relationship it has with its clients, and considers a strong working relationship as a key ingredient of a successful project.



About Square Circle

The London based branding agency, Square Circle serves its clients by bringing the best in User Interface Design and Android application development services. It has worked on website design projects, redesigning of existing websites, rebranding projects and more, always ensuring that the end result, is a satisfied client.



For more information, one could contact their head office located in the heart of Old Street, dubbed the Silicon Roundabout, well known for being the center of cutting edge development in the digital sector. It is just a few minutes walk from Old Street and Liverpool Street tube stations.



info@sqcircle.com

+44 (0)20 7324 7554