SquareCowMovers.com Gain Attention for Their Moving Services and Community Work

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Anyone who has moved between homes can testify to how remarkably stressful the experience is. The intense upheaval of packing up all worldly possessions and transporting them to another location is always going to be emotional, and in some cases it can even be traumatic. That’s why moving companies exist, not only to facilitate the easy transfer of possessions, but also to metaphorically lift the weight of moving from their customer’s shoulders.



One company making waves in the Austin area is the Square Cow Movers. This whimsically named company of Austin movers is dedicated to not only providing an efficient moving service, but also making the experience as stress free as possible. They are gaining a weighty reputation in the Austin area for the quality of their work.



The SquareCowMovers.com website is filled with a detailed explanation of the services they provide, delivered in a writing style that is full of character and spirit. Visitors to the website can see from the tone of the descriptions that the Square Cow Movers are fun people, but very serious about their work.



The site has no shortage of information, and almost any conceivable question that a potential customer may have is answered in comprehensive detail.



Austin piano movers are hard to come by, but this service is also offered by Square Cow Movers. On their website they discuss some of the more unusual and outsize items they have moved, not just pianos but also aquariums, statues, and all manner of weird and wonderful possessions.



Their reputation in the Austin area isn’t built solely on their moving expertise. Their charitable work has also earned them considerable admiration from the local community. Square Cow Movers work with “Move For Hunger”, a charitable organization devoted to providing logistical assistance to food pantries that help hungry people in need. In these tough economic times, such generous acts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by the people of Austin.



A spokesperson for the site said: “We are known as a fun business but we take two things very seriously, moving people and helping the wider community. We know how stressful moving can be not just logistically but also emotionally. Unfortunately we can’t remove all the emotional stress but we are experts at ensuring a reliable and efficient moving service. For us, protecting customers state of mind is just as important as protecting their precious personal property. It’s this ethos that has allowed us to be the only Austin moving company to achieve a five star rating on Yelp. We are equally proud of our A rating with the Better Business Bureau.



We also believe good businesses should contribute to the community. We have an active policy of helping local community events as well as our long term commitment to the “Move for Hunger” charity.”



