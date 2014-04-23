Squeaky Clean and Green Now Offering Earth Day Cleaning Specials

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- April is the time when spring cleaning projects are in full effect. Businesses and homeowners alike prepare to make the interior of their properties shine. With busy schedules and focus on business, many individuals simply don’t have enough free time for a thorough cleaning. In honor of Earth Day, Squeaky Clean and Green is proud to announce they are now offering special savings on all cleaning services. As Earth Day is an effort to help the environment, the cleaning experts are offering to help their clients check spring cleaning off their to-do list with pure green cleaning.



For a limited time, clients will be treated to a special of buy one, get one 50 percent off any cleaning service. Whether commercial or residential, the trained and certified cleaners will sanitize the entire area of the property, making floors shine and the property presentable. When making an appointment, all cleaners will arrive in uniform to the client’s property, fully equipped with the greenest and sanitary products to ensure complete satisfaction. Squeaky Clean and Green will go over all facets of the home, office, or property.



Their reliable and superior cleaning services include the cleaning off all appliances, tiles and grouts, carpets, wall washing, screen cleaning, laundry services, thorough dusting, floor waxing, and more. The quality and image of the property will be maintained, and the cleaner’s utilization of micro fiber cloths in all services effectively reduces the amount of chemicals used, creating a healthy environment. The value of Squeaky Clean and Green services is unmatched across the industry.



With their reasonable rates and exceptional attention to detail, clients can set up a service schedule once the initial cleaning has been completed. Receiving half-off the second cleaning, clients have the ability to create a customized package that best meets their needs, or stick to a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly cleaning service from the reliable professionals. To take advantage of their limited time offer for Earth Day, please contact 267-997-4359 or visit their website today.



About Squeaky Clean and Green

Founded in 2000, Squeaky Clean and Green prides themselves on top-notch cleaning services while utilizing the greenest materials and products in the industry. Their cleaners are licensed, trained, and certified so customers are completely satisfied with the service they receive. They strive to build lasting relationships and establish trust by meeting the exact needs and demands that are expected of them. Packages can be customized for the convenience of their clientele, and they provide a free quote for all services.



For more information, please visit http://www.squeakycleanandgreen.com/.