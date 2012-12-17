Squeegeez Home Services Now Offering Riverside Window Washing Discount

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- For residents in Riverside, window washing just got a lot less expensive. Squeegeez Home Services, a Riverside window washing company, has lowered the cost of having clean windows dramatically by offering window cleaning at only $7 per window. Most window washing companies offer their pricing by the pane, but not Squeegeez. No matter what size and no matter how many panes, for a limited time, the price is a flat $7 per window which includes cleaning the screen.



Squeegeez Home Services is a Corona, CA based cleaning company that specializes in cleaning windows, full house cleaning, and screen repair. Joe and Kimberly, the owners of Squeegeez Home Services, have been helping homeowners keep their houses and windows clean for over 17 years. Squeegeez Home Services is a family owned and operated business with a family of loyal customers that love the attention to detail that Joe and Kimberly provide.



When asked why they decided on their pricing structure, Joe says, “We saw that Riverside window washing customers were getting charged a whole lot more than they were expecting because other companies would nickel and dime them. The price would not include screens, there would be extra cost for second and third levels, interior and exterior would have different prices. So we decided that it was best to keep it simple so that customers would know what to expect. A flat fee of $7 per window and our customers love it! Even sliding glass doors are considered one window!”



When asked about how long the special pricing would last, Joe was a bit coy. He answered, “We know it will last through the new year, but beyond that, we are not sure. Your best bet is to take advantage of the pricing while it lasts.” Prices that low cannot last forever, so it might be a good idea to take his advice. To schedule a time with Squeegeez, simply give them a call at (951) 444-0060 or click over to http://www.squeegeezhomeservices.com for more information.



About Squeegeez Home Services

Squeegeez Home Services takes pride in offering the very best in window cleaning and house cleaning services for the homeowner who wants their home to look clean and windows crystal clear all year long. They are a family owned and operated business which has been washing windows and cleaining homes in Riverside, Corona, Eastvale, and Norco for over 17 years.