Squid and Cuttlefish Delicacies from INPA SpA Are Verified Sustainable by Friend of the Sea

Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Friend of the Sea Sustainable Seafood announced certification of squid and cuttlefish products by Tuscan supplier INPA S.p.A.



The audit was run by an accredited international certification body and based on Friend of the Sea strict social and environmental requirements.



The audit of the handline vessels was run at the Vietnamese harbor of Lagi. The squid and cuttlefish are caught by small artisanal vessels which use lamps and hook and line. Because of the artisanal fishing method, with bamboo boats, no bycatch nor discards occurr. All vessels are regularly registered and none is included in the IUU list.



The fishery had to implement stricter waste management and social accountability measures in order to be able to be certified as Friend of the Sea.



"We believe it is extremely important that, as a consequence of Friend of the Sea audit, the fishery has improved its social and environmental policies. This way we can also contribute to improvements in fishermen's lives and the coastal environment." comments Mr Perzia, Quality Manager of Inpa S.p.A.



About Inpa S.p.A.

Inpa S.p.A. is a major supplier and packer of seafood and vegetable products. Import of Inpa seafood products is carried out by Marupesca.



For more information on Friend of the Sea Sustainable Seafood www.friendofthesea.org