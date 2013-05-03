SR International Logistics Delivering Best Freight Forwarding Solutions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- SR International Logistics with decades of national and international freight forwarding experience and trustworthy international delivery services will get clients’ cargo where it needs to go. The organization has contracts with all major air, ocean, trucking carriers, and consolidators, to offer the fast transit times and economical solutions.



Additionally, they have full range of service option with their global network. Their air freight staff makes sure that shipments arrive within a stipulated time period. The company is also known for its Direct Door to Door shipments, Consolidations and HAZMAT; both Import/Export.



They offer both consolidated as well as direct air freight forwarding and their experts are ready to route clients’ goods to or from almost any point in the world. With its widest reach and expanded network they are known as one of the best global freight forwarding company.



The Spokesperson at SR International Logistics stated “Whether you’re a Government Agency or Commercial Customer -- seeking international freight forwarding – we’ve got you covered. SR International Logistics delivers you the best fitting, Freight Forwarding solutions, service and value for your money.”



Due to an increased demand for shorter transit times internationally, they utilize premium air carriers with established routings for consolidations. Many options are also available for the most competitive and reliable air freight forwarding services.



Door-to-Door capabilities are extended to the clients through their international agent networks. They operate on all major continents and have got the resources to ensure smooth clearance and delivery to any destination.



About SR International Logistics

SR International Logistics a freight forwarding services company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management. One can trust them with most critical cargo, shipping and Freight Forwarding needs. SR International Logistics delivers the best fitting, Freight Forwarding solutions, service and value for money.



To know more visit: http://www.srinternational.com