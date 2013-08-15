SR International Logistics Now Among the Top International Freight Shipping Companies in Colorado

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- After impressing many with its international shipping forwarding services, SR International Logistics is now counted among the top Colorado international freight shipping companies. The company is at par with excellence in offering the safest shipping services even for the most challenging freight forwarding jobs.



SR International Logistics guarantees to deliver cargos from anywhere to anywhere, using its reliable contracts with all major land, air and ocean freight forwarders. It also ensures the affordable and on-time delivery of cargos to their specified destinations.



A spokesperson for SR International Logistics further ensures, “Whether you have a small consolidation, or need to charter an aircraft or an entire ocean vessel, we have a full range of service options within our global network. Our company offer carefully appointed specialists for Marshaling/consolidation of cargo, Dismantling and Containerization, Logistics Planning, Critical Path Scheduling, Warehouse/distribution centers, and Packing/crating.”



Apart from being a reliable ocean, land and air freight forwarding company, SR International Logistics also offers the most attractive and competitive cargo insurances while in transit. Furthermore, the company provides freight forwarding agents that help getting clients’ cargos custom clearances throughout the world. Their services include classification and valuation of the cargo; the duties and taxes imposed on it; and its clearance for both importing and exporting.



To sign up for the reliable shipping services of SR International Logistics, customers can fill up a free quotation form available at their website. A member of the company’s sales team will contact the customers, back with the detailed and the most affordable tariffs.



About SR International Logistics:

SR International Logistics, a freight forwarding Service Company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management, served all critical cargo, shipping and Freight Forwarding needs of its clients. They have been serving all government agencies and commercial customer who seeks international freight forwarding services from the leading international freight forwarding company named www.srinternational.com.

To know more, please visit: http://www.srinternational.com

Contact: 2525 16th Street #208, Denver, CO 80211

Tel: 720 855 3115, Fax: 720 855 6464