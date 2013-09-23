SR International Logistics Now Offers Top Notch Freight Forwarding Solution

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- SR International Logistics, one of the acclaimed global freight forwarding companies, now offers top notch freight forwarding solution to its clients. The company with years of experience in logistics and project management, can easily cater to all the most critical cargo, shipping and Freight Forwarding needs. SR International Logistics delivers the best fitting, freight forwarding solutions, service and value for client’s money.



Being renowned among international freight forwarding companies, SR International Logistics guarantees to deliver cargo from and to anywhere, using its reliable contracts with all major land, air and ocean freight forwarders. It also ensures the affordable and on-time delivery of cargo to its specified destinations. The company aims to offer the safest shipping services for all freight forwarding jobs.



When it comes to services offered by freight forwarding services companies, SR International Logistics is on top. They not only offer a reliable ocean, land and air freight forwarding services but also attractive and competitive cargo insurance while in transit. Their freight forwarding agents are thorough professionals and help get the client's cargo custom-cleared throughout the world. They evaluate and classify cargo; the duties and taxes imposed on them; and clearance for both importing and exporting.



A spokesperson, while elaborating services, further stated, “Freight Forwarding can be challenging, unless you have experts such as SR International Logistics on your side. You can count on our decades of Freight Forwarding experience and trustworthy international delivery services to get your cargo where it needs to go. Whatever you need - Air Freight; Ocean Freight - Less Than Container Load (LCL) - Full Container Load (FCL); Custom House Brokerage (CHB); Trucking, Barging or Rail. SR International Logistics has contracts with ALL major air, ocean, trucking carriers, and consolidators, to offer you fast transit times and economical solutions.”



About SR International Logistics

SR International Logistics, a freight forwarding service company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management, serves all critical cargo, shipping and Freight Forwarding needs of its clients. They have been serving all government agencies and commercial customers who seek international freight forwarding services from the leading international freight forwarding company named www.srinternational.com.



For more information visit http://www.srinternational.com.



Contact:

HEADQUARTERS:

2525 16th Street #208

Denver, CO 80211

Tel: 720-855-3115

Fax: 720-855-6464

Email: SALES@SRINTERNATIONAL.COM