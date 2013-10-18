SR International Logistics Offers Reliable International Shipping Forwarding

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- SR International Logistics, a well-known freight forwarding company, now offers reliable international shipping forwarding service to their clients. They have real experience in dealing with all critical cargo, shipping and freight forwarding and hence can easily handle all client requirements.



Freight forwarding can be challenging, unless experts like SR International Logistics are there. Unlike other international freight shipping companies, SR International Logistics delivers the best freight forwarding solutions, service and value for the client’s money. With years of experience in logistics and project management, the company allows clients to count on them and their decades of freight forwarding experience and trustworthy international delivery services.



Whether it’s Air Freight; Ocean Freight - Less Than Container Load (LCL) - Full Container Load (FCL); Custom House Brokerage (CHB); Trucking, Barging or Rail; SR International Logistics, being the best international freight shipping company, can easily cater them.



While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “SR International Logistics has contracts with ALL major air, ocean, trucking carriers, and consolidators, to offer you fast transit times and economical solutions. Whether you have a small consolidation, or need to charter an aircraft or an entire ocean vessel, we have a full range of service options within our global network.”



Moreover, their staff understands sea freight policies the best and are considered trustworthy ocean freight forwarders. ”We help you find the best method to ship your ocean cargo, whether it is containers, break bulk, flat racks, LCL, gateway consolidations or HAZMAT; both import and export,” added a representative.



About SR International Logistics Inc.

SR International Logistics Inc. a freight forwarding service company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management, serves all the critical cargo, shipping and freight forwarding needs of its clients. They have been serving all government agencies and commercial customers who seek international freight forwarding services from the leading international freight forwarding company named www.srinternational.com.



For more information visit http://www.srinternational.com/cargo-freight-forwarding.asp.



Contact:-

HEADQUARTERS:

2525 16th Street #208

Denver, CO 80211

Tel: 720-855-3115

Fax: 720-855-6464

Email: SALES@SRINTERNATIONAL.COM