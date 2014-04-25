SR22 Insurance Resource Now Available to Help Drivers Find Coverage

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- For drivers who must have a an SR22 insurance document to obtain car insurance after an arrest or ticket for impaired driving, it can be difficult to find insurance, but there’s a new web site that can help. At http://www.stopimpaireddriving.org visitors will find information from the major car insurance carriers related to SR22 requirements and coverage costs.



The first time drivers visit http://www.stopimpaireddriving.org/sr22-car-insurance-and-what-you-need-to-know-about-it/, they can find out what an SR22 form is, who needs SR22 insurance coverage and what information is needed to obtain an SR22 insurance coverage form. These and other topics are covered on stopimpaireddriving.org . There are many reasons that an individual might be required to carry an SR22. For example, individuals who have been convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, who have been stopped and did not provide proof of insurance to the officer or who have been in an accident and failed to pay the required judgment may also be required to have an SR22. This document is required to reinstate a suspended license in those situations.



Not all insurance companies will insure individuals who must have an SR22 to reinstate their driving privileges. In some cases, individuals who do not own a vehicle may need a non-owner SR22 document to prove that they are meeting financial responsibility requirements due to a court judgment; obtaining a non-owner SR22 may make it easier to purchase a vehicle in the future, according to the website. Visitors to stopimpaireddriving.org can find information that is gathered to help individuals understand the process and reasons behind the various drunk driving car insurance requirements.



Automobile insurance requirements vary from state to state. Drivers in Ohio can visit http://www.stopimpaireddriving.org/sr22-insurance-ohio/ to find out how SR22 insurance works in the state of Ohio. There are links to information for SR22 insurance in other states as well.



This web site can make it simple to find an insurance company to submit the SR22 on a driver’s behalf. For more information or to obtain a quote from insurance agencies willing to work with drivers or individuals who need an SR22, visit https://www.facebook.com/SR22CarInsuranceQuotes today.



About stopimpaireddriving.org

Stopimpaireddriving.org is a website dedicated to educate people about sr22 insurance. It provides a price comparison tool for people to compare prices for sr22 insurance from all the major car insurance carriers. To learn more, visit http://www.stopimpaireddriving.org.