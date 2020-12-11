SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at SRAX, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SRAX, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Los Angeles, CA based SRAX, Inc., a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States.



SRAX, Inc. Reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $9.88 million in 2018 to $3.58 million in 2019, and that normalized Loss declined from $19.07 million in 2018 to $18.57 million in 2019.



Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) declined from $3.31 per share on November 16, 2020 to as low as $2.37 per share on December 9, 2020.



