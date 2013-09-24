"Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- BMI View: We have a positive outlook for the growth of the Sri Lankan IT market over the medium term. We expect it to be an outperforming market in APAC as it benefits from a peace dividend and closes the gap in terms of PC, software and services penetration with its regional peers. Further, there is a vibrant local software and BPO industry which is expanding rapidly and there is momentum towards it becoming a hub for PC manufacture and assembly to service the local market and wider region. Over the medium term, BMI forecasts a CAGR of 14.8% for 2013-2017. The IT market has considerable latent potential and the restoration of peace and improvements in security helped release enterprise demand for IT solutions as companies boost efficiency.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: LKR40.2bn in 2013 to LKR66.6bn by 2017, CAGR of 13.5% in local currency terms. Rising incomes and investments in supporting broadband infrastructure will enable vendors to capitalise on low household PC penetration by targeting the first-time buyer and upgrade/ replacement market.
- Software Sales: LKR7.6bn in 2013 to LKR14.3bn in 2017, CAGR of 17.2% in local currency terms. Investments in enterprise software expected to be a key driver of growth as enterprises modernise. However, the market remains restricted by the high level of software piracy, as well as security threats.
- IT Services Sales: LKR11.9bn in 2013 to LKR22.6bn by 2017, CAGR of 17.4% in local currency terms. IT services forecast to be the outperforming vertical with government, finance and telecoms sectors accounting for at least half of the total services spend.
- Risk/Reward Ratings: Sri Lanka's score is unchanged at 35.2 out of 100.0 in Q413. The country ranks at the bottom in 12th position in our Asia region RRR table. However, the country's status as a frontier market with high growth potential should see it rise up the rankings over time.
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Key Trends And Developments
- Sri Lanka's PC manufacturing industry took a major step forward in July 2013 with the start of production at the first facility in the country to be accredited as a Microsoft OEM partner. The 25,000ft2 plant is owned by EWIS and will produce desktops, notebooks and tablets for the local market, as well as targeting sales across the region. Sri Lanka has a number of local assemblers. The EWIS plant, along with several investments in tablet production facilities by Chinese companies signifies an acceleration in the development of the manufacturing sector.
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