Sri Lanka Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Economic growth will aid the development of Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. We believe the affordability of, and fiscal contributions to, healthcare service provision will rise.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: LKR59.86bn (US$469mn) in 2012 to LKR68.50bn (US$540mn) in 2013; +14.4% in local currency terms and +15.2% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: LKR250.92bn (US$1.97bn) in 2012 to LKR281.13bn (US$2.22bn) in 2013; +12.0% in local currency terms and 12.7% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Rating
According to our Q213 regional matrix, with a score of 40.2 out of 100.0 Sri Lanka is ranked 15th out of the 18 markets surveyed - above Pakistan, Bangladesh and Cambodia. Sri Lanka's rewards and risks profiles are relatively evenly balanced, Low per capita expenditure on drugs and the modest overall market size are two of the key factors contributing to its low ranking.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
In February 2012, infection control product manufacturer Ansell's recently constructed 16,000 square foot state-of-the-art R&D facility in the Biyagama Export Zone outside Colombo, Sri Lanka, began operations. In January 2013, the Sri Lankan Health Ministry alerted Indian health authorities to contaminated injection vials that were imported into the country. The notification was sent after a glass piece was detected inside an antibiotic vaccination vial. Following the incident, the Sri Lankan health ministry withheld the entire stock of Meropenem, which is designed to treat bacterial diseases. In December 2012, nearly 600 vials used for injections were also removed from the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital after glass pieces were detected.
BMI Political View: We have long cautioned that the political unassailability of the ruling United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) greatly increases the risk of government overreach, which could then lead to a deterioration of the country's political risk profile. Recent developments, such as the highly controversial impeachment of the country's chief justice, have only bolstered our view that the UPFA's dominance, while positive in terms of legislative effectiveness, could ultimately damage Sri Lanka in the long term.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Israel Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Iraq Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Ghana Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Italy Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013