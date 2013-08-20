Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Sri Lanka's telecoms market is mature when comparing it to its regional peers: penetration

rates are high, 3G licences were first available in 2007 and, in late 2012, two Sri Lankan operators

launched 4G LTE services. Sri Lanka is also seeking to improve speeds in the wireline market, with a

national broadband network strategy taking form as the government aims to facilitate internet access. While

Sri Lanka is relatively well developed, its progress has not always been smooth, with the civil war

previously preventing the development of telecoms infrastructure in affected areas in the north of the island.

Since the end of the civil war, private and public sectors are aggressively investing in the reconstruction

and expansion process.

Key Data

? The telecoms regulator reported a sharp drop in mobile subscriptions in Q113, with total subscriptions

declining by over 1.5mn to 19.336mn. The regulator did not provide an explanation but we believe the

loss relates to one-time inactive subscription discounting.

? While we expect operators to look to leverage on consumers' comparatively high purchasing power with

services such as LTE, we do not see Dialog Axiata's ARPU being able to overcome the dominance of

prepaid subscriptions and competition. We envisage the operator's ARPU to reach LKR344 at end-2017.

? The fixed and mobile broadband markets have continued to expand, with the latest data showing fixed

internet subscriptions increased 16.2% to 436,000 in Q113, while mobile internet subscriptions increased

50.3% y-o-y to 1.504.



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Roger Campbell

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United States

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