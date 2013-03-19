SriClips Launches New Col3 Teledrama Portal Website

Western Province, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The Sri Lankan Television industry has progressed with leaps and bounds in the past few decades. Quality programs and Teledramas are being produced that depict how Sri Lanka has progressed and developed throughout the years. The internet has revolutionized how people choose to watch their favorite programs. More and more people select internet viewing because of its accessibility and convenience. Sriclips is a popular video sharing website, allowing people to discover, watch and share videos online whenever they want.



SriClips is proud to announce the launch of its new Teledrama Portal website Col3. This is a new website where people can enjoy their favorite TV shows online. Col3 has a wide variety of shows to offer to its viewers including popular TV series news features, sports talks shows, political talk shows, religious talk shows and other entertaining material such as movies, music videos and audio videos. Col3 also has updated videos of the popular Sri Lankan TV show Wenasa. This show is all about change and covers a wide variety of subject matters which viewers are interested in. People who are interested to watch the latest episodes of highly popular show Wenasa online on Col3 can head over to: http://sriclips.com/category/other-programs/wenasa/.



Col3 is the only video sharing website that is dedicated to the media industry in Sri Lanka. Their aim is to create global awareness about Sri Lanka media. Col3 has something for everyone to watch, be them young or old. People can browse through their long list of video categories and definitely find something of their interest. Col3 also prides itself for being an innovative media portal using the most competitive technology to ensure that all their videos are accessible in a fast and easy-to-use manner with minimal hassle. For more information about Sriclip’s new Teledrama Portal website Col3 and watch their numerous videos online, go to: http://sriclips.com/.



