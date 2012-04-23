SRS Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRSL) Takeover Under Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- An investigation for investors in NASDAQ:SRSL shares concerning whether the offer to acquire SRS Labs, Inc. at value of $9.50 per share and the buyout process are unfair to investors in SRS Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRSL) was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of SRS Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRSL) prior to April 17, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: SRSL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigations by law firms concern whether certain officers and directors of SRS Labs, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: SRSL investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Tuesday, April 17, 2012, SRS Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRSL) and DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which DTS will acquire all outstanding shares of SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $9.50 per share, or a total of approximately $148 million in aggregate equity value, including acquired net cash of approximately $38 million as of December 31, 2011.



SRS Labs, Inc. said the $9.50offer represents a premium of 38% per share over its stock price as of the close of trading on April 16, 2012.



Following the takeover news shares of SRS Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRSL) jumped from $6.84 per share on Monday to $9.48 on Tuesday.



However, NASDAQ:SRSL traded in July 2011 as high as $9.95 per share, thus above the current offer. In addition, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:SRSL shares at $10.00 per share. Furthermore, SRS Labs’ financial performance improved over the past years. Its annual Revenue rose from $18.33million in 2008 to $32.87million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $0.27million in ’08 to $1.12million.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:SRSL investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to SRS Labs stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the SRS Labs Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale, given that Thomas C.K. Yuen, SRS Labs’ chairman, CEO and president, and certain of his family members and affiliates, who together hold approximately 20% of the outstanding SRS Labs shares, have already entered into a Voting Agreement with DTS pursuant to which they have committed to vote all of the shares of SRS Labs common stock held by them in favor of the proposed transaction.



Those who are current investors in SRS Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRSL) and purchased their NASDAQ:SRSL shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



