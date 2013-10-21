SS-Talk Offering Secure Messaging System for Smart Phones

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- SS-Talk, a secure messaging system is seen as an easier way to communicate between iOS and Android mobile devices safely. The application provides a solution that allows users to talk privately. SS-Talk is intended according to the client’s infrastructure and the application is quite easy to install on smartphones.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Our secure communication system allows users to talk privately between two devices. You can be rest assured that someone is not reading your conversations.” He further added, “We want help of public to develop this application that is why we have started a fundraising program on Indiegogo.com. We have some exciting perks for our contributors that can be used against a pre-production server we have made available to users.”



According to the sources, the system allows one to chat between Android devices and iOS mobile devices without compromising on safety. Users can add and manage other users on the system easily in the way that cannot be read by any third parties. In addition, all the chat and conversations goes through the user’s server and it does not keep any data. The system does not send any information that is not encrypted. Users can put preferences so that all the conversation and data can be deleted on the device of interlocutor as well. Users can set up additional encryption password for each chat and can manage the users.



The company aims to raise $150, 000 using their Indiegogo campaign. The funds would be used to develop the application further. The contributors of donation will be given a private beta (iOS) within a week.



Sources also confirmed that the company is offering several perks on crowd funding program that include license for two or four users, support the privacy, license for up to 50 users, VPS Server + LIC (50 users), license up 500 users, iOS and Android Source code and Server / Client source code to name of a few.



About SS-Talk

The SS-Talk is a protected communication system that allows users to chat or converse between Android devices and iOS mobile devices safely. The system is planned according to the client’s infrastructure.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Darius Gaynor

Contact Number: 18665878470

Email id: support@ss-talk.com, sales@ss-talk.com

Website: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ss-talk