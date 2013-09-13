SSD Claims Test Methodology for Data Erasure Confirmed by Information Security Body

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Europe’s premier organisation dedicated to highlighting IT security risks when disposing of assets confirms their Claims test methodology for the secure data erasure and sanitisation of SSD (Solid State Drive) in conjunction the Information Security Research Group at University of South Wales.



The ADISA product claims test service is designed to help verify the claims made about data sanitisation tools.



Each test has a published test methodology which controls the testing process for test claim. The testing process is underpinned by the ADISA Threat Matrix. The threat matrix defines a series of capabilities and risks that various threat agents can pose on the security of a device. The test levels define a series of capabilities that a threat actor/agent may wish to bring against a media type and are outlined.



Threat Actor and Compromise Methods



Casual or opportunistic threat actor only able to mount high-level non-invasive and non-destructive software attacks utilising freeware, OS tools and COTS products.



Commercial data recovery organisation able to mount non-invasive and non-destructive software attacks and hardware attacks.



Commercial computer forensics organisation able to mount both non-invasive/non-destructive and invasive/ non-destructive software and hardware attack, utilising COTS products.



Commercial data recovery and computer forensics organisation able to mount both non-invasive/non-destructive and invasive/ non-destructive software and hardware attack, utilising both COTS and bespoke utilities.



Government-sponsored organisations using advanced techniques to mount all types of software and hardware attacks with unlimited time and resources to recover sanitised data.



The lack of a global approvals programme has caused anguish within the IT Asset Disposal industry for many years, the methodology published by ADISA will bring an opportunity to Data Erasure Software vendors to put test their Claims of secure data erasure of SSD (Solid State Hard Drives) and having a verified independent test will add more weight to the Methodology and those who test against it.



Welcoming the news, Joe Mount, Tabernus VP of North American Operations comments, “This will bring significant benefits to the IT Asset Disposal Industry. Our partners will have access to the latest practices for erasing different media types in the ITAD industry while their clients will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the company disposing of their IT assets is working to the highest standards.”



With a common goal of compliance and certified end of life chain of custody and erasure, both parties agree that the ADISA SSD Claims testing methodology is a great step in making sure that data is secure, whoever handles it.



Both Organisations will be exhibiting at the E-Scrap Conference 11-12th September 2013



To learn more about ADISA, visit www.adisa.org.uk or call 0207 489 2008 email info@adisa.org.uk



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct



+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



ANNOUNCEMENTS:



E-Scrap 2013 Conference. Meet the Tabernus team at booth #417 as we exhibit and sponsor the 2012 E-Scrap Conference September 11th-12th, 2013, Orlando, Florida



RWM 2013 Exhibition. Meet the European based Tabernus team as we exhibit at the RWM exhibition in Birmingham, Stand 20A51 September 11th-13th, 2012, Birmingham, UK



Note to editors:



About ADISA

Launched in October 2010, the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) is a group of leading experts on the area risk management, compliance and data protection within the area of IT Asset Disposal.



The primary ADISA objective is to highlight the IT security risk within the asset disposal process and to work with all parties to help improve service quality, raise professionalism and ensure data is protected by an acceptable sanitisation process.



With offices in London and Australia the ADISA ITAD Standard is quickly becoming a pre-requiste for ITADs who deal with companies who wish to secure their data and reputation.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



Tabernus Certified Data Erasure



http://www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus : +44 1639 699018 or email marketing@tabernus.com