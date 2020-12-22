SSL VPN Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global SSL VPN Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global SSL VPN Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks, Citrix, AEP, Barracuda, Sangfor, QNO Technology, H3C, Beijing NetentSec & LeadSec.



A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

The technical barriers of SSL VPN are relatively high, and the SSL VPN market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, SonicWALL, Citrix and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the SSL VPN raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of SSL VPN.

USA is the world?s largest producer of SSL VPN; as the same time, the consumption of SSL VPN in USA grown gradually. In the result, SSL VPN in USA was export-oriented until now.

In 2018, the global SSL VPN market size was 1250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global SSL VPN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SSL VPN development in United States, Europe and China.



Market Overview of Global SSL VPN

If you are involved in the Global SSL VPN industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Business, Government Sectors, Research Institutes and Universities & Others], Product Types [, SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500, SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000 & SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of SSL VPN Market: , SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500, SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000 & SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+



Key Applications/end-users of Global SSL VPNMarket: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Business, Government Sectors, Research Institutes and Universities & Others



Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks, Citrix, AEP, Barracuda, Sangfor, QNO Technology, H3C, Beijing NetentSec & LeadSec



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of SSL VPN market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of SSL VPN market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards SSL VPN market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global SSL VPN Market Industry Overview

1.1 SSL VPN Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 SSL VPN Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global SSL VPN Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global SSL VPN Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global SSL VPN Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global SSL VPN Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 SSL VPN Market Size by Type

3.3 SSL VPN Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of SSL VPN Market

4.1 Global SSL VPN Sales

4.2 Global SSL VPN Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global SSL VPN Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global SSL VPN market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global SSL VPN market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global SSL VPN market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



