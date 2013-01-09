Ssolver.com - an Innovative New Website Offers a Unique Micro Job Marketplace

Suwon, Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Innovative new website Ssolver.com offers a unique micro job marketplace for freelancers and other skilled users to provide their services to consumers, earning between $5 and $100 per job. While similar to the most popular online micro-site Fiverr.com, a number of distinctive features allow Ssolver.com to stand apart from any other skill-based website.



For one, Ssolver.com provides a marketplace for online marketing services. When a user is searching for a particular service, he or she can buy it online at our online destination, since we offer a seller’s wares as our primary advertised product. Compared to other online shopping sites, the target of Ssolver.com is online marketing services.



In addition, Ssolver.com rewards the best sellers and best businesses with a “Top Marketer System” award, meaning that the best of the best always rise to the top. With our “Top Marketer System,”special recognition goes to both the “Top 10 selling marketers,” for those that sell the most on the website; and to the “Top 10 service marketers,” given to those who provide the best service, based on a star ratings system. Each is selected on a monthly basis.



To encourage marketers, Ssolver.com improves the exposure rate for the “Top 10 selling marketers” by utilizing our website’s recommendation function. The provider’s user photo and ID is displayed at the top of each page on Ssolver.com, highlighting the status they have achieved. This also allows those top-rated marketers an opportunity to secure more profitable projects.



Third, in order to find the best-qualified markets, Ssolver.com offers all $5 services for free. Marketers pay absolutely no commission to Ssolver.com for any $5 gig (other than Paypal fees). The fee for jobs ranging from $10 to $100 is 20%, which includes Paypal fees.



Ssolver.com offers “Marketing of the marketer, by the marketer, for the marketer.” Please check us out today!



Name: Jiseob Park

Email: support@ssolver.com

Suwon , Korea

Website: http://www.ssolver.com

Phone: +82-1-10-3091-9880