Ssolver.com Offers Best Online Marketing Services

Suwon, Yeongtong-Gu -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Ssolver.com is an online marketing site where freelancers and other marketers can offer their skills and services and earn anywhere from $5 up to $100 per job. Carrying the slogan, “Marketing of the marketer, by the marketer, for the marketer”, this micro job marketing site is a convenient stop for both buyers and sellers to find the right and best kind of online service that they need.



Ssolver.com has distinct features that set it apart from other online marketing websites. One of these features is the “Top Marketer System,” a technology that can identify and reward the top selling business services. The “Top Marketer System” can categorize the “Top 10 Service Marketers,” or those businesses that garner the highest ratings. To encourage each marketer and to help them get more attention from potential clients, the rating can be visible with the recommendation function of the “Top Marketer System.” The businesses included in the “Top 10 service marketers” also have the advantage of getting more profitable projects from the Ssolver.com’s management.



Another award is the “Top Selling Marketers,” which are the surviving businesses that earn the most. As an additional incentive to the “Top 10 Selling Marketers” and to promote their services further, their name and picture will be highlighted on the pages of the website.



Providing quality services and qualified people is an important aspect of any online marketing website. Ssolver.com charges a minimal fee depending on the rate of the service. For services worth $5, there is no additional charge except for the PayPal fee, and marketers do not have to pay for commission. For jobs worth $10 - $100, the default fee for every service is 20%. While other online marketing sites provide a wide variety of products and services, Ssolver.com caters mostly to web-related services such as graphics, web analytics, social marketing and other web related tasks.



From SEO work to video marketing, sellers can market all kinds of online services on a micro job marketing website. Promoting your services on an online marketing site like http://www.ssolver.com can help improve website traffic, and could certainly make your business more profitable.