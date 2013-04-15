Gateway Villas Offers St. Lucia Travel Packages

Ft.Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Anyone planning to visit the Caribbean paradise that is St. Lucia can get a jump start of activities and a place to stay by checking in with http://www.GatewayVillas.org .



“Gateway Villas offer immediate and walking-distance access to St. Lucia’s most popular destinations,” said Tessa Reeve. “In addition to giving you information about the rentals, our blog covers the many events which take place on the island. We give you all the information you need.”



In particular, the St. Lucia Jazz Festival is April 30-May 12. Ms. Reeve said the event always draws a large and appreciative international crowd.



“The Villas are a short walk away from main jazz events,” she said. “In addition to having such close access to wonderful music, the luxurious St. Lucia Villas for rent have an ocean view and private pool close to beaches. Villas in Cap Estate and Rodney Bay are close to shops, malls, restaurants and beaches.”



Website users can sort their accommodations by price and type of lodging. The website also allows visitors to book when they would like their stay to begin and end. The villas come with kitchens for those who would like to try their hand at cooking some of the indigenous food. All have free wifi as well.



“St. Lucia is a place for lovers and many people want to spend time here for special occasions. The website is set up to handle that. While the whole island welcomes people, some places are just a bit more suited for a honeymoon or something similar,” Ms. Reeve said.



For more information on villa rentals in St. Lucia, please visit: www.gatewayvillas.org ; www.gatewayvillas.org/stlucia_villas/zephyr-hill ; gatewayvillas.org/stlucia_villas/blue-moon-st-lucia ; www.gatewayvillas.org/stlucia_villas/viewtique-st-lucia-threefour-bedroom-villa/



To see videos, please visit http://youtu.be/gm05AQgkhSM and http://youtu.be/VEoKYKP0eHc .



For more information call 1-866-484-5344 and 0-800-051-8902 U.K. and Europe.