St. Alexius NewStart Offers Excellent Weight Loss Surgeries at the Most Reasonable Rates

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- St. Alexius NewStart is a well-known medical center offering superior weight loss surgeries to people at affordable prices. This weight loss clinic has been providing weight loss surgeries since 1996 and offers three of the most coveted and least evasive surgical procedures. These procedures are the Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding and Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve. In addition, this medical center also provides their patients with support services at no extra cost.



A senior official at St. Alexius NewStart in a recent interview had this to say, “We commit ourselves to educating our patients about the implications of obesity and encourage them to lead a more healthy life. Therefore, we strictly hold to the policy of maintaining complete transparency with our patients. We make sure to explain to our patients the importance of weight loss surgery and its life altering attributes. In order to establish that the patient is a candidate for a specific procedure, we conduct physical tests before recommending a surgery. Our experts closely examine how the body of the prospective patient would respond to a surgery. This speaks volume about our credentials and our commitment to our patients.” In the pursuit to conquer obesity, this weight loss center offers a comprehensive pre-surgery education and counseling program to the patients who wish to undergo a surgical procedure. This center also offers personal consultation with the bariatric surgeon, comprehensive medical evaluation to determine the health conditions and pre-surgical dietary counseling.



Elaborating about the faculty, a senior representative further stated, “We feel blessed to possess the most qualified, competent faculty in the business. Along with highly respected surgeons, our highly capable professional staff constitutes registered nurses, registered dietitians, personal trainer, and psychologists to monitor and offer required support to our patients. Therefore, to cater to the distinct needs of the patient, we offer personalized support services that act as a catalyst for the speedy recovery of the patient undergoing the weight loss surgery. The personalized services include, one-on-one dietary consults, personal training guidance, supports groups, as well as supervised diet plans. The best part is that the services come at no extra cost and the patient can benefit from them throughout his/her life.”



The weight loss surgeries offered by St. Alexius NewStart are performed with experience and competence. Therefore, the equipment employed for conducting a surgery is world class and complies with the highest standards of the industry. Therefore, if you are looking for St Louis roux-en-y gastric bypass surgery, then all you need to do is follow the link provided here. You can also visit their official website for more info.



About St. Alexius NewStart

St. Alexius NewStart is a highly professional center offering weight loss surgeries to its huge clientele at the most affordable prices. The three major weight loss surgeries offered by St. Alexius New Start include Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding and Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve. Therefore, if you want to benefit from the services of St Alexius NewStart weight loss program, contact their professional staff immediately.



Contact Details:



St. Alexius NewStart

1400 Lemay Ferry Rd

St Louis, MO 63125



St. Alexius Hospital

3933 S. Broadway

St Louis, MO 63118

Toll Free: 1-855-382-9670

Phone: 314-338-7970

Fax: 314-544-8099

Web: http://www.stalexiusnewstart.com/