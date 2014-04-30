St. Alexius NewStart Offers Free Lifelong Support on Bariatric Weight Loss Surgeries

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- St. Alexius NewStart based in Missouri, US, is the most reliable and preferred clinic among many for weight loss surgeries. This clinic has some of the most experienced and professional bariatric surgeons in the world to ensure that patients feel secured, relaxed and at ease about their weight loss surgeries.



Commenting on the weight loss treatments that St. Alexius NewStart offers, one of its executives told us during an interview, “We are committed to offer our patients a new and unique experience when it comes to helping them shed those extra pounds off their bodies. We take immense pleasure in helping even those who are fed up of frequent diet programs and exercise regimes that are not of any help. We promise a life changing experience with our unparalleled services and best-in-class care.”



St. Alexius NewStart has helped hundreds of patients shed those extra pounds of weight and has offered them a life changing experience by introducing their patients to a more healthy life. This clinic offers the best-in-class guide, care and support throughout the journey for a better healthier self.



The executive further told us, “We have a great team of surgeons and supporting staff as well as expertise in bariatric surgery that we have gained over a long period of 15 years in the field. We offer three procedures that are not only the least evasive but also most successful. The procedures include Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding and Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve that come with ongoing free support for the rest of the patient’s life.”



St. Alexius NewStart is committed to offering their patients only the best education and support for a successful journey. It has professionals that include registered nurses, dietitians, personal trainer, psychologists and many more to take care of before, during and after surgery conditions of a patient. St. Alexius NewStart does every in their power to ensure patients’ weight loss journey becomes successful today and for the rest of their lives. If you wish to know more about St. Louis gastric sleeve surgery, you can visit their official website.



About St. Alexius NewStart

Based in the state of Missouri, St. Alexius NewStart is a name that offers bariatric weight loss surgeries to their clients. This weight loss clinic offered experienced, efficient, reliable and expert bariatric weight loss surgeries to those who are tired of repetitive diets and exercises that do not seems to work for them. The weight loss surgeries that St. Alexius NewStart offers has helped people shed not only those extra pounds off their body but also have shown them the way to a better, healthier life. St. Alexius NewStart offers its patients a new, unique and life changing experience and helps them feel relaxed about shedding those extra pounds. This clinic has some of the most well-known bariatric surgeons in the country who ensure patients feel relaxed, comfortable and helps their patients achieve a state of health that they have always dreamed of. If you want information on lap band in St. Louis, you can contact them at St. Alexius NewStart.



Contact details



St. Alexius NewStart

1400 Lemay Ferry Rd

St Louis, MO 63125



St. Alexius Hospital

3933 S. Broadway

St Louis, MO 63118

Toll Free: 1-855-382-9670

Phone: 314-338-7970

Fax: 314-544-8099

Web: http://www.stalexiusnewstart.com/