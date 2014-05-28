St. Alexius NewStart Offers Superior Lap Band Surgery at the Most Reasonable Prices

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- St. Alexius NewStart over the years has emerged as the most sought after destination for people who wish to shed their extra weight in a safe manner. This weight loss center has earned a name for itself by offering high precision, safe and specialized weight loss surgeries at the most affordable prices. They offer comprehensive services for all three prominent weight loss surgeries available namely Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding and Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve.



A senior official at St. Alexius NewStart in a recent interview had this to say, “We understand that obesity may have detrimental effect not only on the holistic health of a person but also on his/her self esteem. Therefore, we are committed to the cause for the eradication of obesity and help the suffering to lead a healthy and a wholesome life. As a responsible weight loss surgery center, we do our very best to spread awareness about obesity and its implications on the life of the individual.”



High on customer satisfaction, this very reputable weight loss center offers an ongoing post-surgery support program. The wide assortment of support services offer by the center include, nutritional consultation by professional dietitians and on going follow-ups with physicians certified as bariatric nurses or dietitians. To enable the client to adjust to their new lifestyle, this center offers a Nutritional Lifestyle Management Group with peer support groups to continue in educating their clients by licensed psychologists. They monitor the developments in the body of each client for five years after undergoing a specific procedure.



The official further added, “We have been performing bariatric surgery since 1996, and have gathered a wealth of experience and knowledge. We use this experience and knowledge in our pursuit of perfection. We not only offer superior surgeries but also are big on offering services that would comprehensively cater to the needs and aspirations of our clients.”



Along with many other weight loss surgeries, St. Alexius NewStart also offers gastric sleeve surgery to their clients’ at the most reasonable prices. In order to restrict the food intake, the surgeons creates a tubular or sleeve shaped stomach pouch. The surgeons also remove the larger portion of the stomach at the time of surgery. This enables the person to reduce his/her weight by limiting the food intake substantially. Therefore, this weight loss center also offers pre and post surgery services to their clients at no extra cost. Therefore, for people interested in St Louis gastric sleeve surgery , St. Alexius NewStart is the best center to visit.



About St. Alexius New Start

Highly admired as the most sought after weight loss specialist, St. Alexius NewStart have made a name for themselves in the weight loss industry. This weight loss center is very big on offering excellent high precision surgery of varied types at the most reasonable prices. The innovative and state-of-the-art equipment and equally capable faculty at its disposal make it the most reliable and reputable service provider in the area. Apart from various weight loss surgeries, St. Alexius NewStart offers high quality lap band surgery in St. Louis at the most affordable prices.



Contact Details:

1400 Lemay Ferry Rd

St Louis, MO 63125

Email: april.ricca@sahstl.com

Website: http://www.stalexiusnewstart.com/