St. Alexius NewStart Offers the Best Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass at an Affordable Price

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Based in St. Louis, Missouri, St. Alexius NewStart has emerged as the most sought after destination for people who wish to benefit from superior and cost effective bariatric surgeries. With the most qualified, experienced and competent faculty and state-of-the-art equipment at their disposal, St. Alexius NewStart has done a commendable job in offering viable, feasible and cost effective weight loss solutions to their clients on a consistent basis.



“We are the most sought after name in offering superior quality and cost effective weight loss surgeries. Over the years, we have assisted millions of people scattered all over the continental US ridding them of excessive weight deposition in a highly safe and convenient manner. We specialize in all three prominent weight loss surgeries available such as Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding and Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve. “The most important thing for us is to provide exceptional medical treatment to our clients at affordable prices,” stated a senior official from St. Alexius NewStart in a recent interview.



To their credit, St. Alexius NewStart possesses a highly capable team of professionals well versed with the nuances of all the weight loss procedures. Also, the equipment used at this weight loss center, complies with only the highest standards within the business. With this being said this weight loss center has established a great reputation for providing wonderful services to their clients on a consistent basis. This weight loss center does everything possible to create the best strategy for their clients before any type of surgery is performed. The health of each and every client is most important.



A company official further added, “As the leaders in the business, we take pride in educating people about the dangers of obesity. In this pursuit, we conduct seminars and convocations where the top professionals in the business answer all the questions from prospect clients and prepare them for the life altering surgeries. We adopt our weight loss programs around the lives of our clients. For the holistic benefit of the clients, we also offer personalized services. The personalized services include, one-on-one dietary consults, personal training guidance, supports groups, as well as supervised diet plans. To top it all, our clients do not have to pay any extra money to receive the benefits of personalized weight loss solutions.”



For people who wish to learn about St Alexius NewStart weight loss program can visit the official website of the center.



About St Alexius NewStart

Located in St Louis, Missouri, St. Alexius NewStart has emerged as the most respected, reliable and reputable weight loss clinic that offers comprehensive weight loss surgeries to their distinguished clients’ at the most affordable prices. Along with the two most prominent weight loss surgeries, this weight loss center also offers the best-in-class Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass in St Louis at the most affordable price. Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass is both a restrictive and mal-absorptive procedure. This procedure creates a small upper stomach pouch by stapling and dividing the stomach into 2 portions. The lower portion of the stomach will no longer serve as a reservoir for food which in turn will help in the loss of unwanted weight.



Contact Details:



1400 Lemay Ferry Rd

St Louis, MO 63125

Email: april.ricca@sahstl.com

Website: http://www.stalexiusnewstart.com/