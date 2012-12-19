St. Augustine Real Estate Announces Official Release of New Website

St Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- St. Augustine Real Estate has announced the official release of their new site, staugustinerealestate.us today. It is projected to become the ultimate source of real estate information for the oldest city in the United States. The new site promises to consistently deliver useful and updated real estate news for all its visitors.



The website will be a great resource for individuals who are looking for a specific home in St. Augustine. They will be able to navigate through the site smoothly since it was created with a user friendly layout. It also offers the option of entering specific search criteria. In this way, potential buyers will be able look at properties that are consistent with their tastes and preferences. Some of the property details that they can search and filter are their budget (minimum and maximum property price), size (in square feet) of their preferred home, the number of bedrooms and the number of bathrooms. Interested buyers will also be shown pictures of the properties. In this way, they will be able to gauge which properties are worth visiting. The pictures will come with details and descriptions and will give them a visual tour of the property. The new website will also contain several articles that are relevant to St. Augustine. The articles will be beneficial to the buyer since they will provide information about the real estate in St. Augustine as well as its tourist attractions, destinations and restaurants.



During an interview, Andy Hammer, the company's Director of Marketing says, "I admit that there are already several real estate websites in St. Augustine. Our website is highly distinguishable from others because it is not only a source of available properties but also of valuable real estate information. They will be highly useful in helping buyers during the entire of process of purchasing a property in St. Augustine."



About St. Augustine Real Estate

St. Augustine Real Estate is the premiere real estate company in the oldest city in the US. It has a long experience in real estate in several areas of Florida, including Naples.



