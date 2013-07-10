St. Augustine School of Medical Assistants Now Offers Their Medical Assistant Program Online

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- St. Augustine School of Medical Assistant is now offering their nationally accredited and certified Medical Assistant program completely online.



Medical Assistant distance education is emerging to meet the demands of a new generation of Medical Assistant students in the twenty first century. St. Augustine School of Medical Assistant distance education program for medical assistant presents a good model for this integration of technology with medical assistant education. Distance education, particularly in its most recent form, online education, is being integrated into even the most cautious and conservative of educational institutions. Yet the impact of these alternative forms of teaching and learning on students, faculty, and institutions has yet to be broadly or deeply studied. New models such as that at St. Augustine Medical Assistant School are providing students with an excellent online study module.



