S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by S&T Bancorp, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



S&T Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $281.74 million in 2018 to $299.34 million in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from $105.03 million in 2018 to $97.97 million in 2019.



Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) grew from $24.00 per share in June 2016 to as high as $47.70 per share on August 20, 2018.



On July 30, 2020, S S&T Bancorp, Inc. announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Among other results, S&T announced a net loss of $33.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.



Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) declined to as low as $19.57 per share on August 4, 2020.



