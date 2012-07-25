St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on August 13

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on August 13, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) over alleged securities laws violations by . St. Jude Medical, Inc. in connection with certain statements over its Riata and Riata ST defibrillator and its QuickSite and QuickFlex Left-Ventricular.



Investors with a substantial investment in St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) shares between December 15, 2010 and April 4, 2012,, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 13, 201, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), who purchased or otherwise acquired St. Jude securities between December 15, 2010 and April 4, 2012, that St. Jude Medical, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose and misrepresented that St. Jude Medical's Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads were associated with short circuits and protruding wires, and that its QuickSite and QuickFlex Left-Ventricular leads also suffered from protruding wires. A "lead" is a wire that connects a defibrillator to the heart.



The plaintiff says that between December 15, 2010 and April 4, 2012, the defendants allegedly told investors that two of St. Jude Medical's defibrillator leads, the Riata and Riata ST electrical wire, had been observed to wear through the silicone casing meant to contain them and protrude into the body and St. Jude Medical thereafter discontinued sales of the Riata and Riata ST.



However, so the lawsuit, the defendants allegedly failed to disclose the full extent of the problems with its products.



On March 27, 2012,an article disclosed the results of an analysis performed by an independent researcher, which indicated that the Riata and Riata ST caused short circuits.



Then on April 4, 2012, so the plaintiff, the defendants disclosed that the QuickSite and QuickFlex Left-Ventricular leads also suffered from the same protruding wire defect as the Riata and Riata ST and as a result, sales of the QuickSite and QuickFlex Left-Ventricular leads were also discontinued.



NYSE:STJ shares fell from as high as $44.31 per share on March 30, 2012 to as low as $37.83 per share on April 23, 2012.



NYSE:STJ shares closed on July 24, 2012, at $36.34 per share.



Those who purchased St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) securities between December 15, 2010 and April 4, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 13, 2012. NYSE:STJ investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com