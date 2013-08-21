St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (SJM) is a medical device company that develops and manufactures devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiology, cardiac surgery and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, as well as implantable neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain. The company's product portfolio includes implantable cardioverter defibrillators, pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, mapping and visualization systems, PCI optimization systems, electrophysiology catheters, spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation devices, as well as products for structural heart and vascular diseases. The company offers its product across the world with major focus on the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific. SJM is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company focuses on the introduction of new products and expands its product portfolio. In line with this, the company focuses on making investment in its research and development activities. The company also focuses on improving its operating margins through the development of leading edge technology, improvement of its manufacturing processes and enhancement of its existing products.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Volcano Corporation (VOLC) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Cook Medical Incorporated - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Corgenix Medical Corporation (CONX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Olympus Medical Systems Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Bolton Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update