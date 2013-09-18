St. Louis Landscaping Company Launches New Website

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Since 1995, M&P Landscaping has been the leading landscaping company in the St. Louis area, providing customers with high quality, reliable landscaping. Their integrity, accountability, and knack for perfection are what sets them apart from the rest.



M&P Landscaping announced today that the company has launched a new website to promote its St. Louis Landscaping services. The new website was designed to provide customers with information and access to an overview of Landscapers St. Louis services including turf maintenance, landscape maintenance, and lawn care services. Their new website can be viewed by visiting www.mplandscapingstl.com.



M&P Landscaping created the new website to promote their Landscaping St. Louis business to residents and businesses throughout St. Louis and the surrounding areas. M&P's mission is to provide the highest quality lawn service to all of their customers by emphasizing these concepts to every M&P employee: perfection, reliability, integrity, service, accountability, honesty, and personal attention. They ensure every resource available and do everything within their ability and your budget to create the environment you wish to have in your outdoor living space.



The new website was created by Massive Media Marketing, chosen for their outstanding web design, internet marketing strategies, and social media acumen. Brad Meyer, President of Bunton & Meyer said, “Thanks to Massive Media, our new website ensures that customers are able to view our vast array of St. Louis Landscaping, project photos, and lawn care tips.” He went on to say that, “Our new site will help M&P to continue to serve the St. Louis community by providing exceptional customer service to both our residential and commercial customers. To view all of the services Massive Media Marketing provides visit their website.



The new website is easy to view at http://www.mplandscapingstl.com and is also smart phone and tablet friendly. If you visit our site on a mobile device, you will be sent to the mobile version automatically, allowing you to easily access the same content as the desktop version along with the ability to contact M&P Landscaping via email and phone for all of your St. Louis Landscapers needs.



M&P Landscaping St. Louis is a full-service landscaping company. Besides turf management, they also provide the following services: paver patios, retaining wall construction, edging, mulching, trimming and pruning, leaf removal, planting and design, brush removal, drainage and water control, along with snow removal and de-icing. M&P is an affiliate of Bunton & Meyer Tree Service, a premier tree care company in St. Louis. Together they can provide residential and commercial clients with a vast array of St. Louis Landscaping services to fulfill all of your landscaping and tree service needs.



About M&P Landscaping

Since 1995, M&P Landscaping has been the leading landscaping company in the St. Louis area, providing customers with high quality, reliable landscaping. Our integrity, accountability, and knack for perfection are what set us apart from the rest. Residential and commercial clients in need of Landscaping St. Louis services can obtain free quotes by visiting http://www.mplandscapingstl.com. For more information on St. Louis Landscaping service contact Brad Meyer by phone at 314-426-8833 or via email at info@buntonmeyerstl.com.



About Massive Media Marketing

Massive Media Marketing is located in St. Louis, Missouri and makes it easy and effective for small businesses to use internet marketing to drive customers to them. They provide multiple services for online marketing including website development, internet marketing strategies, social media marketing & management, and video marketing. For more information visit their website at www.mindblowingmarketing.com



Media Contact

M & P Landscaping

Mr. Brad Meyer

1604 Fairview Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63132

314-426-8833

info@mplandscapingstl.com